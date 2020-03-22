|
Sheila Ignas, nee Brannen. Beloved wife of Chris. Dear mother of Colin Patrick, Hannah Mary, and Caitlin Maureen. Adored sister of Caroline Brannen Drake and the late Maureen Brannen. Loving daughter of Sheila and the late Patrick Brannen. Daughter-in-law of Helen and Edward Ignas. Dedicated aunt of Julia and Mia. Sister-in-law, cousin and friend of many. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020