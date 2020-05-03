Cook County Deputy Sheriff Sheila Janelle Rivera passed away in Chicago, IL April 19, 2020 after a valiant fight. Sheila was a kindhearted, hardworking, loving Christian who brought great joy, comfort, and happiness to all she touched. Her smile was radiant, undyingly brightening the day like sunshine, and we celebrate her life. Sheila was born in Philadelphia, MS and was a proud member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Tribe where she previously worked as a Choctaw Police Officer "Possum". Sheila was an ordained Minister and a true servant of God. Sheila attended Choctaw Central H.S., Haskell Indian Nations University, University of Oklahoma "GO SOONERS!!!"; she has a Master in Social Work from Washington University, St. Louis, MO. and a Master in Pastoral Studies from Loyola University, Chicago, and she attended the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Indian Police Academy. Sheila's dream job was to work at Disney as a security guard. Disney was a place that brought her great joy and happiness and we know that she is in Disney Heaven greeting all who come with that brilliant smile and a warmhearted welcome. Sheila overcame many obstacles and achieved every goal she set; however, in her own words, "being Isaiah's mom is the greatest blessing for me". Sheila leaves behind in body but never in spirit her adoring son Isaiah C. Rivera "Nita" and her humbled loving husband Chicago Police Sergeant Noland Rivera. Yes, Sheila you were always #1. Beloved daughter of Rita Mattera from Choctaw, MS and Fred Mattera from Virginia Beach, VA; cherished sister of Ashley Mattera (Hannah) from Hattiesburg, MS and Angelina Smaith (James) from Bay St. Louis, MS; dear aunt of Andrew, Christopher, Elijah Mattera; fond niece of Gloria White, Bernita Reynolds, Brenda Stephens, Bobby Tubby and the late Melvin and Jerry Tubby and Mike White; devoted granddaughter of the late Vivian Tubby (Her Hero); lovingly remembered by her step children Anthony, Allie, Megan, and Noland Jr Rivera.





