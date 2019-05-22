|
|
Sheila K. Kenny, nee Travers, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late John Martin Kenny and loving mother of Sean (Katie) and Dermot (Amy) Kenny and Aileen (Martin) Masterson. Cherished Gamma of Emily, Eoin, Gavin and Declan Kenny and Maeve and Saoirse Masterson; devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Bridget Travers; dearest sister of Maureen (the late James) Halpin, Una (Eamon) Malone, Mona (Hugh) Doyle and sister-in-law of Theresa (Robert) Ellis, Helen (the late John Paul) O'Mahony, Mary (John) Dempsey, the late Michael (Nancy) Kenny and the late Kathleen (the late James) McCormack; fond aunt of many. Visitation Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Vandenberg Funeral Home, 17248 S. Harlem Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60477. Funeral Friday 10:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr Church for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers; memorial tributes may be made in her name to , 501 St. Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Arrangements made by Colm J. Halpin, Director. For more information please call 708-532-1635.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019