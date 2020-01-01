Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Linus Church
10300 Lawler Ave
Oak Lawn, IL
Sheila L. Kawalko

Sheila L. Kawalko Obituary
nee Windham; Loving wife of the late Joseph; Dear mother of Therese (Tom) Jalowiec, Stephen Kawalko and Maureen (Gary) Ingram; Cherished grandmother of Joe, Travis and Nora; Proud sister, sister-in-law and aunt to many; Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 10:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Linus Church, Mass 11:00 a.m., 10300 Lawler Ave., Oak Lawn, Il., 60453; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 1, 2020
