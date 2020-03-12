Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mercy Hall
10044 S. Central Park
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM
Mercy Hall
10044 S. Central Park
Chicago, IL
View Map

Sister Sheila Lyne R.S.M.

Sister Sheila Lyne R.S.M. Obituary
Sister Sheila (Carmeletta) Lyne, R.S.M. Beloved Sister of Mercy for 67 years. Devoted daughter of the late Catherine nee O'Donoghue & Thomas Lyne. Loving sister of the late Eileen "Gig" Lyne & Jerry (Nancy) Lyne. Proud aunt of Terry (Katie) Lyne, Tim (Mary) Lyne & Sheila (John) Mastandrea. Cherished great aunt of many. Visitation Friday from 12:00 pm noon until 4:00 pm at Mercy Hall, 10044 S. Central Park in Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 4:00 pm at Mercy Hall, 10044 S. Central Park in Chicago. Private Burial. Sister Sheila Lyne was the former CEO of Mercy Hospital in Chicago and Commissioner of Health for the City of Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sisters of Mercy would be greatly appreciated. Due to the recent Coronavirus (Covid 19) activity in Chicago, and in our effort to prevent the spread of infection, screening precautions and restrictions will be applied for attendees. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2020
