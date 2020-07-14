1/
Sheila M. Austin
Sheila M. Austin, nee Blakemore, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Ronald F. Austin. Loving mother of the late Sue (Bob) McGee, the late John (Rhonda), Judy (the late Marty) Fegan and Don (Amy). Dear Nanny of Karen and Jenny (Jesse Gonzales) McGee, Danny, Brendan, Andy, Siobhan and Conor Fegan, Evan, Lexi and Maya Austin. Visitation Wednesday, July 15, 4 PM to 8 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 1104 Waukegan Rd, Glenview. Mass Thursday, July 16, 10 AM, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St, Glenview, IL 60025, due to Covid restrictions, registration is required. Please call Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home if you would like to attend. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Misericordia Home or the American Cancer Society. Funeral Information 847-901-4012 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
JUL
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
1104 Waukegan Rd
Glenview, IL 60025
(847)901-4012
