Sheila M. Austin, nee Blakemore, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Ronald F. Austin. Loving mother of the late Sue (Bob) McGee, the late John (Rhonda), Judy (the late Marty) Fegan and Don (Amy). Dear Nanny of Karen and Jenny (Jesse Gonzales) McGee, Danny, Brendan, Andy, Siobhan and Conor Fegan, Evan, Lexi and Maya Austin. Visitation Wednesday, July 15, 4 PM to 8 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 1104 Waukegan Rd, Glenview. Mass Thursday, July 16, 10 AM, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St, Glenview, IL 60025, due to Covid restrictions, registration is required. Please call Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home if you would like to attend. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Misericordia Home or the American Cancer Society
. Funeral Information 847-901-4012 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com