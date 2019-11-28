Home

Jaeger Funeral Home
3526 N. Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60641
773-545-1320
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jaeger Funeral Home
3526 N. Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60641
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:15 AM
Jaeger Funeral Home
3526 N. Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60641
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
Sheila M. McNulty Obituary
Sheila M. McNulty nee Mullen. Beloved wife of John for 51 years. Loving mother of John Jr. (Michelle), Dan (Colleen), and Tricia (Paul) Wisniewski. Proud grandmother of Denny, Allison, John, Jimmy, Katherine, Delia, Florence, Bud, and Olive. Dear sister of Peggy (Tom) Vicek, and Kathy Mullen. Funeral Services Saturday 9:15 am from The Jaeger Funeral Home 3526 N. Cicero Ave to St. Bartholomew Church 10:00 am Mass Entombment All Saints Cemetery. Sheila was a longtime parishioner and volunteer at St. Bartholomew Parish. She was also a volunteer at The Women's Center. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Women's Center 5116 N. Cicero Ave Chicago, IL 60630 would be appreciated. Visitation Friday 3-9 pm. Info: (773) 545-1320.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 28, 2019
