Sheila Margaret Ruskauff
1939 - 2020
Sheila Margaret Ruskauff (nee Leahy), 81, of Mt. Pleasant, SC entered into eternal rest on September 12, 2020. Sheila was born on August 19, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois.

She was a graduate of Providence High School in Chicago, Illinois, which she attended on an academic scholarship. She also earned an academic scholarship to Mundelein College (Loyola University), from which she graduated magna cum laude with a degree in biology. Sheila was a medical technologist at St. Anne's Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Illinois and Danbury Hospital in Connecticut.

Sheila was a devoted wife to her beloved husband of 49 years, Joseph Ruskauff, a loving daughter, sister, aunt and great aunt and a dear friend to many. Sheila and Joe retired to Charleston, South Carolina and enjoyed many years of travel, wonderful friendships and service to their church. Sheila is survived by her beloved husband Joseph, sister, Margaret Frederick (Richard), cherished nieces Anne Frederick and Sheila Frederick (Dr. Ryan Burgette), great nephew Collin Burgette and great nieces Julia and Emma Burgette. She was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Sheila Leahy, brother Jack Leahy and sister Sister Mary Ann Leahy S.P.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ Our King Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM. A private burial will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in Sheila's name to Christ Our King Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant. In tribute to her Irish heritage, to all who knew and loved Sheila, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.

Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mt. Pleasant Chapel 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464.

A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Christ Our King Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
