Sheila Marie Guenzer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sheila Marie Guenzer Obituary
Sheila Marie Guenzer, nee Burke, age 72, of Downers Grove, IL died on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born October 19, 1946, the daughter of David J. and Margaret L. Burke, nee Killen. Sheila is a graduate of Marycrest College. Sheila was a Readers Advisory Librarian at the Downers Grove Public Library for 27 years, belonged to the Downers Grove Junior Women's Club and active in the community. Sheila is survived by her husband of 49 years, Peter M. Guenzer of Downers Grove and her daughters Lisa A. (Daniel) Knippen of Darien, IL ; Laura (Mark) Passerman of Morris, IL; Sarah (Jacob) Pinkus of LaGrange Park, IL; and five beautiful grandchildren, Molly, Caden, Cora, Jaclyn, and Lillian; and her brother David J. (Maureen) Burke of Granger, IN; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, 3:00PM to 8:00PM. Funeral Friday 9:00AM from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove to Christ The Servant Church, 8700 Havens Rd., Woodridge, IL. Mass 10:00AM. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. Memorials to National MS Society, Greater Illinois Chapter, 525 W. Monroe St., Suite 1510, Chicago, IL 60661 are appreciated. 630/968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
