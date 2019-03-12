|
Sheila Maureen McAndrews, loving daughter of the late Betty Anne and the late David L. McAndrews; dear sister and best friend of Sharon Beth McAndrews; beloved friend to many. Sheila was the organist at Holy Name Cathedral for 28 years. Visitation Wednesday in the chapel of Holy Name Cathedral 735 N. State St., (entrance on Superior St.) Chicago, IL from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and continuing from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, Lying in State from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Name Cathedral. Entombment St. Mary Cemetery. For more information 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019