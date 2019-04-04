Beloved daughter of the late William (retired CPD) and Eileen Stevens (nee Coyne); cherished sister of William (Katie), Thomas (retired CPD) (Nancy), Maureen (Robert) Greco, Kathleen (the late Robert) Corley, Kevin (Marietta), Daniel (Judy), Eileen (James) Priestley, Sean (Mary), Timothy (Mary Fran), Laura (Steven) Kier, and Michael (CPD) (Karen); devoted aunt of Kate (William) Gibbs, Mark, Jennifer, Patrick, Kevin, Claire, Grace, Nora, Maeve, Michael John (Grace), Megan, Kelly, Mollie, Emily, Michael Robert, William, Timothy, Jesse, Kimberly (Marcus) Coe, Angie (Robert) Santella, and Janna; fun great-aunt to Grace, Conor, Luke, Alexis, Adrian, Jordan, Isabella, and Mackenzie. Sheila loved to travel…especially the Amalfi Coast, Ireland and many other wonderful destinations. She loved to be with her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews. She was the "fun", generous aunt. Her beautiful condo in Lake Point Tower brought her much pride and joy…especially the fireworks! She loved the bright lights and going to plays on Broadway. She will be sorely missed by family and friends alike. "Beannact De Leat." A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6 at St. Robert Bellarmine Church located at 4646 N. Austin in Chicago from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass of the Resurrection at 10:30 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sheila's name to the Ronald McDonald House 211 East Grand Chicago 60611 or 1140 W. Jackson Chicago 60607. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary