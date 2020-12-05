1/1
SHELDON A. KOPIN
CINCINNATI- age 90, passed away December 4, 2020, beloved husband of Dolly Kopin, devoted father of Sandra (Harry) Strick of Blythewood, SC, Benjamin (Elizabeth Shapiro) Kopin of Highland Park, IL & Jonathan Kopin of Crofton, MD, dear brother of Ira Kopin and the late Albert Kopin, brother-in-law of Gayle Kopin, Myrna Kopin and the late Gloria Kopin, loving grandfather of Matthew (Erin) Strick, Anna Strick, Michelle (Joshua) Strick and Joshua, Zachary, Alexander, Ryan & Lucille Kopin, also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Private graveside services held in Arlington Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Adath Israel Congregation. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
