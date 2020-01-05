|
Sheldon B. Smith, 75, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born in Chicago on December 8, 1944, formerly of Glencoe, living in Las Vegas for the past 11 years. Sheldon was a graduate of University of Illinois, Chicago in 1967. In 1971, he joined Stanley H. Kaplan Educational Centers (now Kaplan University) and was responsible for its expansion to Chicago. In all he opened 26 Kaplan centers in 11 states.
From 2006 until his passing, Sheldon was a well-established dealer of casino collectibles and sold extensively on eBay as "onenevadadollar."
Sheldon is survived by his wife, Christine (Mandracia Kassak) Smith; three children and seven grandchildren and many other well-loved family members: Steve and Brenda (Mobile) Smith (children, Hannah and Matthew Smith); Jennifer (Smith) and Doug Freymark (children, Will and Lane Freymark); and Jeff Kassak (children, Kory, Derek and Shanna Kassak) and brother, Irwin (Shirley) Smith.
A visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of services at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020