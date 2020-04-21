Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Sheldon Berman Obituary
Sheldon Berman, 90, beloved husband and best friend of Annette, nee Miller, for 64 wonderful years; loving father of Robbin (Neal) Winston and Stacey (Gary) Portugal; cherished Papa of Jason (Kathy) Dordick, Jennifer (Jacob) Schlozman, Danielle (Max) Sheridan, Jacob Portugal and Jordan Portugal; adored Papa Berman of Kaitlyn and Meghan Goldstein, McKenzie Dordick and Evan and Sadie Schlozman; dear brother of the late Pearl (Phil) Salus and Bernie (Nancy) Behrman; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sheldon's memory may be made to the . For information and condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2020
