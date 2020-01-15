Home

Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:00 AM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
Sheldon Block Obituary
Sheldon "Shelly" Block, age 91, passed away on January 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (nee Roth), son of the late Norman and Rachel Block, brother of the late Sylvia (Sidney) Gottesmann, and brother-in-law of the late Leo (Janet) Roth and the late Melvin (Lenore) Roth. Shelly was a loving father to Barbara (Mitch) Bryan, Jeff (Sharon) Block, Steve Block and Susan (Bruce) Hinshaw; devoted grandfather to Becca (Teddy) Ogilvie, Nina Bryan, Max, Eli, Sam and Annie Gabovitch; and "bonus" grandchildren David and Richard Gardiner and Clare and Kate Hinshaw; and adoring great-grandfather to Coraline and Clementine Ogilvie. Shelly was a loving and generous uncle, cousin, and friend to many. A Chicago native and graduate of DePaul University, Shelly was a long-time resident of Northwest Indiana. Chapel service will be held at 10 a.m.

on January 16, 2020, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. at Kish Funeral Home, 10000 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN. Interment at Portage (Beth-El) Cemetery in Portage, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to the Jewish Federation of Northwest Indiana or a . Condolences may be sent at www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 15, 2020
