Brower, Sheldon 88 of Boynton Beach, FL and of Deerfield, IL passed away February 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Roz Weinstein. Loving step father of Steven (Tia) Weinstein and Pam (Brett) Goldberg. Cherished grandfather of Connor, Quinton, Elijah, Noah, M.J., Hannah and Zachary. Services were held Friday February 7, 2020 in Delray Beach, FL. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Riverside Stanetsky Memorial Chapel Delray Beach, FL 561-496-7550.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020