Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riverside Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
7205 West Atlantic Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33446
(561) 496-7550
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheldon Brower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheldon Brower

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheldon Brower Obituary
Brower, Sheldon 88 of Boynton Beach, FL and of Deerfield, IL passed away February 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Roz Weinstein. Loving step father of Steven (Tia) Weinstein and Pam (Brett) Goldberg. Cherished grandfather of Connor, Quinton, Elijah, Noah, M.J., Hannah and Zachary. Services were held Friday February 7, 2020 in Delray Beach, FL. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Riverside Stanetsky Memorial Chapel Delray Beach, FL 561-496-7550.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheldon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -