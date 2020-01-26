Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
View Map
Sheldon Drobny Obituary
Sheldon Drobny, age 74. Beloved husband of Anita nee Suckman. Loving father of Jennifer (Tom Chernaik) Drobny-Chernaik, Michael Drobny, Dr. Jessica (Amitay Feder) Drobny-Feder and the late Julie Beth Drobny. Proud grandfather Sasha, Sam, Eden and Adam. Dear brother of Irving (Arlene) Drobny and Arnold (the late Susan) Drobny. Service Monday 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Sunset Memorial Lawns. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Shelly Drobny Family Memorial Fund https://everloved.com/life-of/sheldon-drobny. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
