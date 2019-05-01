Home

Sheldon E. Elliott

Sheldon E. Elliott Obituary
Sheldon E. Elliott, 92, longtime resident of Northbrook, passed away April 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy Elliott (née Batton); loving father of Nancy Medin and Gary (Carol) Elliott; cherished grandfather of Michael, Scott, Jeff and John Medin, Ryan Elliott and Sarah (Ryan) Kelley; proud great grandfather of David Medin, Carter Warren, Piper and Nolan Kelley; dear brother of the late Charles (Shirley) Elliott; fond uncle of several nieces and nephews. Mr. Elliott was a US Navy Veteran serving in World War II and Korea. He was a well respected former Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 65. He enjoyed teaching Sunday School at Northbrook United Methodist Church. He was dedicated to his faith, his family and his job. He will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 2 from 4 to 8 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Funeral service will be held Friday, May 3 at 10 am at Northbrook United Methodist Church, 1190 Western Ave. (at Cherry Ln.), Northbrook. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United States Navy Memorial (www.navymemorial.org). Funeral information 847-998-1020
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 1, 2019
