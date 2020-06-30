Sheldon H. Joseph
1937 - 2020
Born March 13th, 1937 - At Rest June 19, 2020. Cherished by family and friends; admired by those that enriched their lives with his knowledge and guidance; served the country he loved as a corpsman in the U.S. Navy. Remembrance service to be held at a future date. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be sent to Journey Care Hospice Center, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL. 60025.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
0 entries
