Sheldon H. Rothstein, age 85. Beloved and cherished husband of Terri (nee Friedlander). Loving and beloved father of Ilana (Joshua) Levine, Dina (Phillip Austern) Rothstein and Aliza (Jared) Matthew. Brother of the late Miriam Singerman (the late David) of Montreal, Quebec. Loving grandfather of Mia, Lucia, Julian, Siena and Tristan. Economist and longtime professor at Northeastern Illinois University, previously taught at Indiana University Northwest and Rutgers University. Member of Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah, former member of AG Beth Israel and North Suburban Synagogue Beth El. Service Wednesday 2PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Interment Memorial Park. Memorials to ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter, 220 W Huron St # 4003, Chicago, IL 60654, www.alsa.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals- Skokie Chapel 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
