Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheldon Schaps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheldon H. Schaps

Add a Memory
Sheldon H. Schaps Obituary
Sheldon H. "Red" Schaps, 91, beloved husband of Jewell nee Leff. Loving father of Gary (Annette) Schaps, Margie (Jack Doppelt) Schaps and David (Elisabeth) Schaps. Proud grandfather of Sasha, Adam, Sylvie, Noah, Hannah and Julia. Dear brother of the late Jack (Peggy) Schaps and son of Rose and Joe. Special friend to Ty and S'heaven. Service Monday 2PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge. In lieu of flowers, please contribute in his memory to an organization that works for justice and peace. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheldon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now