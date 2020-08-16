Sheldon M. Rich, age 88, died peacefully at his home in NYC, August 14th. Sheldon was born in Chicago, to Mae and Sol Rich. He pursued independent projects in music, film and education. Sheldon was known for his remarkable kindness and compassion, great sense of humor, and life-long engagement with issues of social justice. Sheldon and his wife, the concert pianist Alicia Schachter Rich, founded the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival in 1972. He also produced international screenings of Sergei Eisenstein's silent film Potemkin, accompanied by live orchestral performance of Shostakovich's score written for the film. It was presented in 2006 at the Pritzker Pavillion in Millennial Park. Sheldon was preceded in death by his loving wife Alicia, devoted daughter Jennifer, his brother Milton, sister and brother-in-law, Elayne and Jim Schoke. He is survived by his daughter-in-law Faith Bonareri-Rich, grandsons Ethan Mayer-Rich and Hayden Onyimbo-Rich; sister-in-law and dear friend Ronnie Rich of Chicago, his nephew and several nieces. Services will be at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Fairview, New Jersey, on August 18, 1:30. For those interested in Zoom participation, email Faith B. Rich at smr2710@aol.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store