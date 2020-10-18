Sheldon M. Lee died on Friday, October 9, 2020, thus ending his 35-year marriage to Cicily Maton. Their marriage was one of shared mutual love, respect, and admiration. In the early years, the couple focused on their respective businesses, with Sheldon running National Sportswear and Cicily focusing on her start-up Aequus Wealth Management Resources. Every evening they discussed their business problems and successes over cocktails. Ever the romantic, Sheldon enjoyed bringing Cicily flowers, gifts of jewelry and taking her out for dinner. Sheldon and Cicily blended their two families: Karen Diane Lee and Lawrence Scott Lee, with Michelle Maton (Michael Schaeffer) and Jean-Paul Maton (Sandra Wang). Family gatherings included Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, as well as Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving, and New Year's. The couple enjoyed travel and for many years their favorite destination was visiting Sedona, Arizona in February. They spent Cicily's 65th birthday in Paris. One of Sheldon's favorite birthday gifts was a trip to Barcelona including tickets to see Lionel Messi play soccer. Sheldon and Cicily relished entertaining friends and family at home. Sheldon loved an occasional dinner out, but he never missed the opera, thanks to Karen accompanying him. The only exception being the last opera of this season, which was cancelled due to the pandemic. Sheldon M. Lee was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 13, 1927 to Louis Lee and Ida Sachs Lee. He is survived by one brother, Gerald Lee (Darlene Lee). Sheldon joined the Army at age 16 and served in World War II, an experience which defined him for the rest of his life. After the war, he attended the University of Illinois. Following college, he joined his father in business, subsequently purchasing the business and running it until his retirement in 1996. He then joined Cicily's company, Aequus Wealth Management Resource as CFO. He continued to work at Aequus after it merged with The Planning Center in 2015 until his second retirement last year. Services are private. A celebration of his life is pending. Donations may be made in Sheldon's honor to two charities he favored, The Cheetah Conservation Fund, www.cheetah.org/donate
or the Chicago Food Bank, www.chicagofoodbank.org
. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com
.