|
|
McDonald , Sheldon Jr. '"J"' Sheldon "J" McDonald Jr., of Bolingbrook, age 57. Beloved husband of Julia nee Mockler; loving father of Jennifer and Kristin; dearest son of Mary Virginia and the late Sheldon Sr.; dear brother of Cindi Flaws and Gene (Kathy) McDonald; loving doggie daddy of Chance, Jax and Chewie. Friends and Family will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home; 10501 W. Cermak rd.; Westchester (2 blocks West of Mannheim rd.) on Tuesday June 18, 2019 from 3:00pm to 9:00pm. Funeral Wednesday from the funeral home to Divine Infant Church 10:00am Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donations appreciated to ASPCA.ORG. For further info. 708-F.U.N.E.R.A.L.
Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 17, 2019