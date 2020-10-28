Sheldon Shlossman, age 84, beloved husband of Barbara (née Hartman) 61 years blessed; loving father of Caryn and Rick Percifield and Lisa Rosen; cherished Papa of Allison Percifield, Ben Percifield and Amy Creyer and Ryan Rosen; dear brother in-law of Sharon and Rob Schwartz; treasured uncle of Richie Schwartz and Julie Schulhof. The family would like to extend a heartfelt, "thank you" to all the wonderful caregivers for their care and dedication. Sheldon was the kindest, most wonderful man in the world. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org
. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com