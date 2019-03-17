Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
Sheldon Solomon "Shelly" Cole

Sheldon Solomon "Shelly" Cole Obituary
Sheldon 'Shelly' Solomon Cole, 89, Korean War veteran, beloved husband of Theda, née Ader, cherished father of Daniel (Izabela) Cole, Michelle Miller (fiancé Samuel Franklin), Leo (Beth) Cole, and Andra (Steven) Thorpe, devoted son of the late Irving and Nancy Cohen, loving grandfather of Jett Miller, Jessie Cole, Jaz Miller (fiancé Eric Tucker), Ethan Thorpe, Kevin Cole, Marysia Cole, Wiley Thorpe, Stefan Cole, and Harlan Thorpe, dear brother of Buddy Cole, fond cousin of Toni (Bob) Lawrence. Funeral Monday, 11 AM at Westlawn Cemetery's mausoleum chapel, 7801 W. Montrose, Norridge. Interment to follow. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824, or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
