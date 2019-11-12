|
|
Sheldon Sonheim "Shelly", veteran of the Korean Conflict, life member of VFW Post 2604, Orland Park, die hard White Sox fan. Beloved husband of the late Audrey Sonheim and the late Sharon Sonheim; devoted father of Debra (John) Mueller, Steven Sonheim, Deborah (Victor) Pohlot, and Laura (John) Talbot; cherished grandfather of Brittney and Mark Mueller, Jack and Rebecca Ellington, Ethan, Matthew, and William Talbot, Matthew and Victoria Pohlot; dear brother of the late Rose Roth, Jean Simon, Harry and Alex Sonheim. Services Wednesday 11A.M. Congregation Etz Chaim, 1710 S. Highland Ave., Lombard 60148. Interment at Beverly Cemetery, Blue Island. Remembrances may be made to the Orland-Palos VFW, 15045 West Ave, Orland Park, IL 60462. Info: Chesed v'Emet Funeral Home, Rudy Lerner, Funeral Director, 847-577-0856, www.chesedvemet.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 12, 2019