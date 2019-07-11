Home

Shelly Ann Beavers
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
1032 Maple Ave.
Downers Grove, IL
View Map
Shelly Ann Beavers


1972 - 2019
Shelly Ann Beavers Obituary
Shelly Ann Beavers, nee Schultz, age 46; beloved wife of James D. Beavers; loving mother of Elizabeth Ann "Lizzy" and Jason Ronald "JJ" Beavers; dear daughter of Sharon and the late Ronald Schultz; fond sister of Douglas Schultz and Wendy (Max) Gibbs; daughter in-law of Rosemary and Daniel Beavers; sister in-law of Cindy Weide, Chad (Cheryl) Beavers, and David (Jen) Beavers; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant Street, Hinsdale, IL. Funeral Friday 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church, 1032 Maple Ave. Downers Grove. Interment Private. 630/323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 11, 2019
