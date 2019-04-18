|
Shelly Renee Gulino, 67; loving mother of Stacy (James) Analitis, Bob Gulino and the late Samara Lebron; cherished grandmother of Evaelia, Iraklis and Demitria Analitis; Giovanni and Gianna Lebron; Sophie, Shea and Skyler Gulino; beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Beverly Tripoli; dear sister of Joseph (Mary) Tripoli and the late Anthony and James Tripoli; fond aunt and friend of many; Visitation Thursday 3-9 PM at Gibbons Family Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin). Interment Private. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 18, 2019