Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Waldheim Jewish Cemetery
1700 S. Harlem Ave.
North Riverside, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shelton Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shelton M. Scott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shelton M. Scott Obituary
Shelton Scott, beloved husband of the late Gloria Scott nee Brodsky and the late Shirley Scott nee Simon. Loving father of Nancy (Angus) Robertson and Larry (Barbara) Scott. Stepfather of Alan (Cindy), Paul (Margaret), and the late Gregg Horwitz. Cherished grandfather of Anna (Daniel) Wildman, Joshua Robertson, Byron (Fiancée Julianna Johnson) and Eric Scott. Step grandfather of Jason (Holly) Horwitz, Nicole (Carter) Day, Joshua (Madison) Horwitz, Kaitlyn Horwitz and Jeremy Horwitz. Adored great grandfather of Jackson and Sibella Wildman. Step great grandfather of Parker, Presley and Leena Mae Horwitz and Channing Day. Graveside services Thursday 1:30 PM at Waldheim Jewish Cemetery, 1700 S. Harlem Ave., North Riverside, IL. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to International Rescue Committee, www.rescue.org or to your preferred charity would be appreciated. Arrangement by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824) or www.MitzvahFunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
Download Now