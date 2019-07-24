|
|
Shelton Scott, beloved husband of the late Gloria Scott nee Brodsky and the late Shirley Scott nee Simon. Loving father of Nancy (Angus) Robertson and Larry (Barbara) Scott. Stepfather of Alan (Cindy), Paul (Margaret), and the late Gregg Horwitz. Cherished grandfather of Anna (Daniel) Wildman, Joshua Robertson, Byron (Fiancée Julianna Johnson) and Eric Scott. Step grandfather of Jason (Holly) Horwitz, Nicole (Carter) Day, Joshua (Madison) Horwitz, Kaitlyn Horwitz and Jeremy Horwitz. Adored great grandfather of Jackson and Sibella Wildman. Step great grandfather of Parker, Presley and Leena Mae Horwitz and Channing Day. Graveside services Thursday 1:30 PM at Waldheim Jewish Cemetery, 1700 S. Harlem Ave., North Riverside, IL. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to International Rescue Committee, www.rescue.org or to your preferred charity would be appreciated. Arrangement by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824) or www.MitzvahFunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 24, 2019