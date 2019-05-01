|
Sheri Kamikow-Goodman, nee Greenfield, 70, beloved wife of David Goodman, loving mother of Jeff (Debra) Kamikow and David (Katie) Kamikow; dear step-mother of Lisa and Eric Goodman; treasured grandmother of Claudia, Evan, Emmett, Max, Harrison and Mia; favorite sister of Joel (Susan) Greenfield; devoted daughter of the late Leo and Shirl; dear aunt, cousin and friend of many. Sheri was a longtime Chicago real estate broker. Chapel service 2:30 PM Thursday at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (www.bcrf.org). For Information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 1, 2019