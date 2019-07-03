|
|
Sherlee Ann Abramson Lezak, nee Ader, age 92, beloved wife of the late Herbert Leon Abramson and the late Seymour Lezak, cherished mother of Marc Abramson, Valerie Abramson, Celia Lukes (Allan Heiman) and Leo (Jackie) Abramson and step-children Jeffrey (Carol) Lezak and Lorry Lezak, loving grandmother of Chuck (Kelly) and Benjamin (Shannon), Trevor (Ashley) Abramson, Heather (Jeffrey) Shulkin, Brian White, Herbert (Carrie) and Scott Lukes, Daniel (Jaimee), Ryan, Haley and Zoey Abramson, and Jessica (Tomer) Shlafrok and 8 great-grandchildren, dear sister of the late Theda (Sheldon) Cole. Graveside service Friday 1 PM at Waldheim Cemetery, gate #44, Des Plaines Ave., South of Roosevelt Road in Forest Park. Contributions in Sherlee's name to CJE or Journeycare would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824, or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 3, 2019