Sherman C. Levie, age 91, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, formerly of Glencoe, IL passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020. ?Sherman lived life with warmth, kindness, generosity and love. He adored his wife, Beverlee (Bubbles nee Schlacht) of 70 wonderful years. Son of the late Julius and the late Ida Levie (nee Clemage). Caring brother of the late Avis (the late Lou) Nison and late Harold (Muriel) Levie. Cherished father of Debra Levie, Lynn (David) Reiner and Karen (Dave) Mandel. Loving grandfather of Jennifer (Jay) Lefkovitz , Jonathan (Abby) Reiner, Jacqueline Reiner (fiancé Peter Joelson), Jordan (Lauren) Mandel, Brett (Christie) Mandel, and Ryan Mandel. Adored great-grandfather of Ava Lefkovitz, Pearl Reiner, and Daisy Mandel. Beloved uncle, cousin and friend of many. Sherm was an avid volunteer in the community through?many organizations. He was an admired mentor and confidant. His extraordinary legacy will live on through his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. To keep everyone safe and healthy, a private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, 2502 N. Rocky Point Drive, Suite 550 Tampa, FL 33607 www.bbbs.org
and have a Dairy Queen vanilla cone dipped in chocolate in his memory. For more information, please contact karenlmandel@gmail.com