Sherrill Chillo
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Sherrill Chillo (nee; Hart), our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on November 27, 2020. She left us peacefully. She was in her 82nd year. Born in Chicago, Illinois she witnessed incredible changes to her world, after losing her father as a teenager. She was a bright, intelligent young woman whose wit and determination provided her ample opportunities to help her mother support her family. She met her late husband, Donald, and they married in 1962. Their marriage was one of adventure, respect, love, a true partnership. Together they raised two daughters. She was the beloved mother of Michell (Jeff) and Lynne (Jim), proud grandmother of Sheridan, Delaney, Preston, Gretchen and Chloe. Sherrill was a loving sister, sister-in-law, aunt to many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; a lifelong friend and a "mom" to so many of her daughter's friends. She was also a "dog mom" to many over the years. Sherrill lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker, room mother and business owner. She loved gardening, painting and remodeling work, quilting and could fix anything and everything under the sun. She was known to her siblings as "The Book of Knowledge." Most of all she loved her family and instilled her daughters with strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Private family Visitation Saturday, December 12th, at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home in Downers Grove, IL. Private family Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to, Illinois State Chapter P.E.O. Sisterhood, www.peoillinois.org or Hinsdale Humane Society, www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org are appreciated. Please support the Chillo family by signing the online guestbook and tribune page at www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com

For information. 630-968-1000.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
December 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
