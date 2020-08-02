1/1
Sherry Ellen Benjamin
Sherry Ellen Benjamin, age 77, died July 30, 2020. Loving mother of Julie (Michael), Jessica, and Corey (Jonna). Loving "Mimi" of Max, Eliza, Drew, and Tess. Sherry courageously battled cancer with grit and tenacity, just as she lived her life. She was a beloved school teacher for forty plus years in the Evanston school district. Sherry was adored by countless others whether close friends or mere acquaintances and always loved a good "party". Due to the current situation there will be a private graveside service and a celebration of Sherry's life at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
