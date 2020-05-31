Sherry Elman, age 74, beloved wife of Norman Elman, happily married for 41 years; loving mother of Stacy (Skip) Rhea, Kevin (Susan) Krankel; much loved step mother of Sharyn Elman and Laura Kaplan (Michael Wexler); cherished grandmother of Matthew, Alex, Kevin, Cameron, Alyssa (Griselda), Zachary (Maggie) and David (Matthew); adored great-grandmother of Cameron and Corey; dear sister of Sandy (Mike) LeHew and the late Jill Richiardi; treasured aunt of Jenelle (Richard) LeHew and Brian (Ashley) Richiardi. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.