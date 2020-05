Sherry Elman, age 74, beloved wife of Norman Elman, happily married for 41 years; loving mother of Stacy (Skip) Rhea, Kevin (Susan) Krankel; much loved step mother of Sharyn Elman and Laura Kaplan (Michael Wexler); cherished grandmother of Matthew, Alex, Kevin, Cameron, Alyssa (Griselda), Zachary (Maggie) and David (Matthew); adored great-grandmother of Cameron and Corey; dear sister of Sandy (Mike) LeHew and the late Jill Richiardi; treasured aunt of Jenelle (Richard) LeHew and Brian (Ashley) Richiardi. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org . Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com