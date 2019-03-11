Home

Sherry Heck, 64 of Aurora, IL passed away in her home after a valiant fight with cancer on Friday, March 8th. She was born on October 9th, 1955 to Frank Weber and Mae (Weaver) Weber-Cornish. She worked at Pitney Bowes for the last 15 years as an Executive Assistant for Global Service, Americas. She was a key member of the executive team and was loved and cherished by all. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling and gaming at the casino. Her laughter, kindness and generous heart will always be remembered. She is survived by her mother Mae, sister Elna Skoog, niece Suzanne McGovern, and nephews Jeffery Skoog and Wayne Sinclair. At Sherry's request there will be no services. In remembrance of Sherry please consider donating to her favorite charity, .
