|
|
Sherry L. Anderson (née Long) age 72, of Plainfield, IL passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. She was born on August 9, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois. Sherry is survived by her daughters; Kelly (Daniel) Correia, Brooke (Brian) Wohlfeil and Ashley McBain, grandchildren; Jack, Kate & Luke Wohlfeil, brother; Roger (Peni) Long, and her beloved dog, Twiggy. She was preceded in death by her husband Dave Anderson, parents Alvin and Ethelle (née Sherman) Long. Sherry loved to travel, often being found on the Lido deck of her favorite cruise. She was also an avid animal lover, providing a home for number of dogs throughout her life. Services are private and entrusted to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Memorials in Sherry's name may be made to the ASPCA. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019