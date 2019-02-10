Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
630-922-9630
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry L. Anderson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sherry L. Anderson Obituary
Sherry L. Anderson (née Long) age 72, of Plainfield, IL passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. She was born on August 9, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois. Sherry is survived by her daughters; Kelly (Daniel) Correia, Brooke (Brian) Wohlfeil and Ashley McBain, grandchildren; Jack, Kate & Luke Wohlfeil, brother; Roger (Peni) Long, and her beloved dog, Twiggy. She was preceded in death by her husband Dave Anderson, parents Alvin and Ethelle (née Sherman) Long. Sherry loved to travel, often being found on the Lido deck of her favorite cruise. She was also an avid animal lover, providing a home for number of dogs throughout her life. Services are private and entrusted to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Memorials in Sherry's name may be made to the ASPCA. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
Download Now