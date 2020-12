Sherry Lynn Berkowitz, nee Wasserman, 81, beloved wife of Dr. Martin Berkowitz for 58 wonderful years; loving mother of Dr. Bruce Berkowitz (Dr. Elisabeth Aron) and Susan (Adam) Rosenbaum; cherished Nana of Andie and Van Berkowitz and Alyssa and Matthew Rosenbaum; devoted daughter of the late Edith and Moshe Wasserman; dear sister of Grayce (the late Sidney) Falow; adored aunt of Randi Falow; treasured cousin and friend of many.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Basser Center for BRCA ( www.basser.org ). Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com