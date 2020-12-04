Sherry Lynn Berkowitz, nee Wasserman, 81, beloved wife of Dr. Martin Berkowitz for 58 wonderful years; loving mother of Dr. Bruce Berkowitz (Dr. Elisabeth Aron) and Susan (Adam) Rosenbaum; cherished Nana of Andie and Van Berkowitz and Alyssa and Matthew Rosenbaum; devoted daughter of the late Edith and Moshe Wasserman; dear sister of Grayce (the late Sidney) Falow; adored aunt of Randi Falow; treasured cousin and friend of many.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Basser Center for BRCA (www.basser.org
). Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.