Sherry Lynn Noble

Sherry Lynn Noble Obituary
Kentucky girl, southern accent, southern charm. Passed away on March 31, 2019 in Woodstock, IL. Lived in McHenry. Moved to Chicago, graduated Prosser Vocational High school in 1981. Smart cookie. Daughter of Virgil (Carol) Noble and Sue (and late Bill) Gay. Son Eric Dean (Jessica) Ross. Son Tyler James (Korlyn) Chrisman. Loving Sister Amy (James) Caccamo, nieces Haylee, Kayla and nephew AJ Caccamo. Brother Brian (Candi) Harrison, niece Shelby and nephew Kyle. And many Aunts and Uncles, Family and Friends. She would always dress to the 9s. Sherry was Maid of Honor of Her special friend Lisa (Tommy) O'Reilly's wedding. At work, Sherry would joke, "do you want to talk to the man in charge, or the woman who runs this office." Celebration of her life is planned for April 27th. at the Rusty Nail. 4520 N. Ringwood Rd. Ringwood, IL. 60072. From Noon to 3.pm. Serving sandwiches and dessert. Sherry WE LOVE YOU and you will be greatly missed. See you on the other side. [email protected] Tulip Crematory. 884-942-4909 Woodstock, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019
