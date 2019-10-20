|
Sherwin Arthur Herzog, age 93, of Skokie, grew up in Albany Park and was a graduate of Roosevelt University. Sherwin was an accomplished artist, who used his artistic talents for over 60 years in his family's restaurant equipment business, Herzog Store Fixture Company, Inc., which was established is 1913; beloved husband for 61 years of the late Susanne, nee Lewis; loving father of Warren (Lyn) Herzog and Rosanne (Steve) Zabrin; adored grandpa of Jeremy and Lauren Herzog, Michael and Holly Zabrin; devoted son of the late Meyer and the late Rosalie Herzog; cherished brother of Bobbie (Sorrell) Stein and the late Natalie (Phillip) Shore; treasured uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Sherwin was an active member of the The Pewter Society and Boy Scouts of America for many years. Private graveside service will be held on Tuesday. Contribution may be made in Sherwin's memory to the , . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019