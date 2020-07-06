1/2
Sherwin Bernard Rhodes
Sherwin (Dusty) Rhodes, 91, passed away on July 3, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Born in Chicago, worked as a successful hobby and toy salesman. Also lived, inspired others, and flourished as a community and synagogue leader in Skokie, Northbrook, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Illinois and Sun City West, Arizona. Beloved husband for 70 years of Sonia (Toni) Rhodes, devoted father of Wayne (Wendy) and Donna Lynn Rhodes, and cherished Pumpa of Andrew and Emily Rhodes. Memorial services will be private. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 East Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014 (hov.org). Please feel welcome to leave messages of condolence to the Rhodes' family on Dusty's memorial page at www.sunlandmemorial.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
