Sherwin (Dusty) Rhodes, 91, passed away on July 3, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Born in Chicago, worked as a successful hobby and toy salesman. Also lived, inspired others, and flourished as a community and synagogue leader in Skokie, Northbrook, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Illinois and Sun City West, Arizona. Beloved husband for 70 years of Sonia (Toni) Rhodes, devoted father of Wayne (Wendy) and Donna Lynn Rhodes, and cherished Pumpa of Andrew and Emily Rhodes. Memorial services will be private. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 East Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014 (hov.org
). Please feel welcome to leave messages of condolence to the Rhodes' family on Dusty's memorial page at www.sunlandmemorial.com
.