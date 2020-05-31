Sherwin Jack Kolof
Sherwin Jack Kolof, 89, beloved husband of the late Harriet Jane Kolof and adored partner of Christina Newkirk; cherished father of Alan (Mindy) Kolof and Diane (Roger) Stein; proud and loving Papa of Kevin, Jason, Joshua and Adam; dear brother of the late Natalie; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ARK at www.arkchicago.org. For information and to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
