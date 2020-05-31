Sherwin Jack Kolof, 89, beloved husband of the late Harriet Jane Kolof and adored partner of Christina Newkirk; cherished father of Alan (Mindy) Kolof and Diane (Roger) Stein; proud and loving Papa of Kevin, Jason, Joshua and Adam; dear brother of the late Natalie; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many.
Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ARK at www.arkchicago.org. For information and to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ARK at www.arkchicago.org. For information and to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.