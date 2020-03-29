Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherwin Klassman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherwin Klassman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherwin Klassman Obituary
Sherwin Klassman, 86, of Lincolnshire, beloved husband and best friend of 66 years to Roberta "Bobbie" nee Cohn; loving father of Dean (Leslie) Klassman, Brian (Cindy) Klassman and Glenn (Wendy) Klassman; adored grandpa to Jamison, Kenneth (Heather), Brooke (Jon), Melissa, Benjamin (Becca Keene), Justin (Fatima), Blake, Kevin (Carly Weiner), and Tracey; cherished great-grandpa of Willow and Hayden; son of the late David and Adele Klassman; dear brother of the late Joseph and Albert Klassman. Sherwin took tremendous pride in his family and his 55+ years of experience in accounting as a CPA. As much as we would love to honor his great life with family and friends, we would never want to put anyone's health at risk during this global health crisis. For that reason, we made the difficult decision to ask for a private graveside service and will not be holding shiva at this time. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to http://www.fcil.org/BuddyBaseball. For information: 847847-255-3520
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now