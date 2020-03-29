|
Sherwin Klassman, 86, of Lincolnshire, beloved husband and best friend of 66 years to Roberta "Bobbie" nee Cohn; loving father of Dean (Leslie) Klassman, Brian (Cindy) Klassman and Glenn (Wendy) Klassman; adored grandpa to Jamison, Kenneth (Heather), Brooke (Jon), Melissa, Benjamin (Becca Keene), Justin (Fatima), Blake, Kevin (Carly Weiner), and Tracey; cherished great-grandpa of Willow and Hayden; son of the late David and Adele Klassman; dear brother of the late Joseph and Albert Klassman. Sherwin took tremendous pride in his family and his 55+ years of experience in accounting as a CPA. As much as we would love to honor his great life with family and friends, we would never want to put anyone's health at risk during this global health crisis. For that reason, we made the difficult decision to ask for a private graveside service and will not be holding shiva at this time. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to http://www.fcil.org/BuddyBaseball. For information: 847847-255-3520
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2020