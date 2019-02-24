|
|
Sherwin Rice, 86, beloved husband and best friend of Marcia, nee Epstein, for nearly 64 years; loving father of Randi (David) Schneider, Susan (Lloyd) Schneider and Ken (Lauren) Rice; cherished grandfather of Jamie (David) Fintz, Jeff (Julie) Schneider, Carly Schneider, and Maddy and Joe Rice; devoted son of the late Joseph and Jennie; dear brother of the late Marvin (late Helen) and the late Ilene (late Ted) Baum; caring uncle, cousin and friend. Chapel service Monday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab (www.sralab.org/give) or Suncrest Home Health and Hospice (www.suncrestcare.com). For Information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019