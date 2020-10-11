1/1
Sherwin S. Goldstein
1934 - 2020
Sherwin "Sonny" Goldstein, of Chicago and Las Vegas, was born March 19, 1934 and passed away on October 2, 2020. Loving husband of Barbara Goldstein, née Wolfson for 64 years. Beloved son of the late Mary and Al Goldstein. Cherished father of Howard, Janet (Larry) Sills, and Arnie. Adored grandfather of Jenna Lewis (Brandon) Barker, Melissa (Nate) Siegel, and Ethan Sills. Proud great grandfather of Sophie and Ryan Lewis, and Nora Siegel. Sherwin was a University of Michigan graduate and an avid U of M football fan. He attended every home game for 40 years and was very proud of that. (GO BLUE!). Donations in Sherwin's memory may be made to CS Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI, www.mottchildren.org. Service and interment private. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
3480 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 625-8621
