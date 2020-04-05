|
|
Sherwood Benson, age 95. Beloved husband for 65 years to Helga Stern Benson; cherished father of Dr. Leon (Karyn) Benson and the late Dr. Michael (survived by Bonnie) Benson; loving grandfather of Jordan Benson (fiancée Yelena), Arielle (Adam) Lipetz, Julia Benson, Naomi Benson, Jessica Benson and Rebecca Benson; dear brother of the late June (Rudy) Esses; fond brother-in-law of Dr. Mark and Renee Stern; special thanks to caregivers Anna & Ronald Ortega. Navy Veteran of World War II. A small private family funeral is necessary, but this may be viewed on Sherwood's webpage at
www.mitzvahfunerals.com on Monday April 6th at 11:30 AM live, or after the funeral. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020