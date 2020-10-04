1/1
Sherwood Hugh Sadler
1931 - 2020
Sherwood Hugh Sadler, age 89 of Naperville, passed away September 23, 2020. He was born January 5, 1931 in Cabery, Illinois. Sherwood is survived by his wife Evelyn (nee Scott); children, Brad (Carrie) Sadler and Lynn (Michael) Miller; grandchildren, Cameron and Matthew Sadler; nieces and nephews, Marsha (Randy) Hockenberry, Beth Sadler and Brett (Tammy) Sadler. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Truman and Doris Sadler. Sherwood was a very proud member of the Masonic lodge and had an endless love for fishing and hunting. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10th from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a service at 4:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL . In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707. Info www.beidelmankunschfh.com, 630-355-0264



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
