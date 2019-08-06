|
Sherwyn E. Warren, M.D. 1930-2019
Noted surgeon and published author
By Adam Warren
Noted Chicago surgeon, Sherwyn Warren, who was also a prolific, published author died early Monday at the age of 88. An eminent surgeon, Dr. Warren spent his lifetime treating cancer patients and also authored numerous academic treatises as well as popular short stories and plays. Several of his pieces were performed by local theatre groups.
A Chicago native, he graduated from Crane Technical High School where he was the editor of the student newspaper. He attended the University of Illinois, first at Navy Pier and then in downstate Champaign/Urbana. Following graduation from college he was admitted to Chicago Medical School, now Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science. After medical school, Dr. Warren, served in the U.S. Airforce as a flight surgeon. Achieving the rank of Captain, he served in central and eastern Europe. While in the military he contracted Polio which would follow him for the rest of his life.
Returning from military duty he was accepted into the surgical residency program at Billings Hospital at the University of Chicago Medical Center. Rising through the ranks he served as Chief Surgical Resident and was awarded a Surgical Fellowship at the Hospital. Following this fellowship he was honored with an additional fellowship studying in Texas under Dr. Denton Cooley, the renowned heart surgeon.
Moving into private surgical practice he became a Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery for University of Illinois where he trained scores of medical students and residents. In addition, he served as chief of general surgery at Hines V.A. and director of the section of cardiovascular and thoracic surgery at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. He was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of the Illinois Thoracic Surgical Society. He was elected a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society and Sigma Xi Scientific Research Honor Society. Throughout his career he was an ardent fighter against cancer. He served a term as President of the Illinois Division of the and sat on the national board.
A published author he wrote over 35 academic papers as well as more popular writings. He was a published member of the North Shore Creative Writers Association and served as the editor of The Review of the Lifelong Learning Institute of National Lewis University. Of all of his many accomplishments he was most proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Irvina (nee Perman) and his three sons: Douglas (Wendy), Adam (Karen), Mitchell (Jennine); nine Grandchildren: Elyse Peterson (Ronald), Elizabeth Prostka (Christopher), Robert, Dana, Jamie, Nicholas, Ben, Abbey, Sam; four Great Grandchildren; Cameron, Russell, Mackenzie and Molly.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 7 at 11am at North Suburban Synagogue Beth El, 1175 Sheridan Road, Highland Park, IL 60035. Interment Zion Gardens, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to North Suburban Synagogue Beth El or the – . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
