Chicago surgeon, Sherwyn E. Warren, MD, 88 died early Monday. He graduated from Crane Technical High School, the University of Illinois, and Chicago Medical School. He was a Captain in the United States Air Force. After military duty, he trained at the Universities of Illinois and Chicago for eight years. He was elected a member of the AOA Medical Honor Society and Sigma Xi Research Society. He was President of the Illinois division of The and served on the National Board. He was Chief of General Surgery at the Hines V.A. and director of CTV surgery at Lutheran General Hospital. He published more than 35 academic papers and many essays and poems.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Irvina (nee Perman) and three sons, Douglas (Wendy), Adam (Karen), and Mitchell (Jeannine); grandchildren Elyse (Ronald), Elizabeth (Christopher), Robert, Dana, Nicholas, Jamie, Benjamin, Abigail, and Samuel; great grandchildren Cameron, Russell, Mackenzie, and Molly.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 7 at 11am at North Suburban Synagogue Beth El, 1175 Sheridan Road, Highland Park, IL. 60035. Interment Zion Gardens, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to North Suburban Synagogue Beth El or the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
