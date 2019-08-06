Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
North Suburban Synagogue Beth El
1175 Sheridan Road
Highland Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherwyn Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherwyn E. Warren M.D.


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Chicago surgeon, Sherwyn E. Warren, MD, 88 died early Monday. He graduated from Crane Technical High School, the University of Illinois, and Chicago Medical School. He was a Captain in the United States Air Force. After military duty, he trained at the Universities of Illinois and Chicago for eight years. He was elected a member of the AOA Medical Honor Society and Sigma Xi Research Society. He was President of the Illinois division of The and served on the National Board. He was Chief of General Surgery at the Hines V.A. and director of CTV surgery at Lutheran General Hospital. He published more than 35 academic papers and many essays and poems.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Irvina (nee Perman) and three sons, Douglas (Wendy), Adam (Karen), and Mitchell (Jeannine); grandchildren Elyse (Ronald), Elizabeth (Christopher), Robert, Dana, Nicholas, Jamie, Benjamin, Abigail, and Samuel; great grandchildren Cameron, Russell, Mackenzie, and Molly.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 7 at 11am at North Suburban Synagogue Beth El, 1175 Sheridan Road, Highland Park, IL. 60035. Interment Zion Gardens, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to North Suburban Synagogue Beth El or the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherwyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now